Air Quality Alert Extended For Tuolumne County

The Mariposa Air Pollution District and Tuolumne County Air Pollution District have extended the Air Quality Alert for Mariposa and Tuolumne Counties.

The Air Quality Alert is now in effect through Monday, July 24, 2017.

Exposure to particle pollution can cause serious health problems, aggravate lung disease, cause asthma attacks and acute bronchitis, and increase risk of respiratory infections.

Residents are advised to use caution as conditions warrant. People with heart or lung diseases should follow their doctors advice for dealing with episodes of unhealthy air quality. Signs that the smoke may be bothering you include coughing, scratchy throat, irritated sinuses, shortness of breath, stinging eyes or runny nose. Sometimes symptoms may even include chest pain or headaches.

Additionally, older adults and children should avoid prolonged exposure, strenuous activities or heavy exertion, as conditions dictate.

For additional information, call your local Air District office. For Mariposa County, call (209) 966-2220. For Tuolumne County, call (209) 533-5693.

Written by Mark Truppner.