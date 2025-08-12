Efforts Continue To Fully Extinguish Tiger Fire

Tiger Fire Map View Photo

Pioneer, CA — While all evacuation orders were lifted last week, after the forward progress was stopped on the Tiger Fire near Pioneer, active fire suppression efforts remain ongoing.

Nearly 1,000 Amador County residents were initially placed under evacuation order on Friday after the fire ignited near Tiger Creek Road. Portions of West Point in Calaveras County were placed under an evacuation warning, later in the evening, out of an abundance of caution. Those orders and warnings were lifted on Saturday.

CAL Fire reports this morning that the fire continues to hold at 117 acres and there is 50% containment. Mop-up efforts are ongoing. CAL Fire has been investigating the cause. No structures have been reported as damaged, and there have been no injuries.