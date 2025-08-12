Governor Newsom And Family Made Surprise Visit To Calaveras Big Trees State Park

Governor Gavin Newsom, First Partner Jennifer Siebel-Newsom, Visit Calaveras Big Trees View Photo

Arnold, CA — California Governor Gavin Newsom, First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom, and their kids took a family trip to Calaveras Big Trees State Park last week. It was unannounced ahead of time, and Siebel Newsom highlighted the adventure on her social media platforms.

The First Partner stated, in a video taken this past Thursday, “Today is such a special day. We are at the stunning Calaveras Big Trees State Park for their annual STEAM event. This year’s theme is The Lorax. Gavin and the kids, and I are making our way through all of these amazing science, tech, engineering, art, and math stations, and we are learning so much. This whole thing is put on by California State Parks Ports program, which does incredible work bringing parks to kids, all across the state, with free virtual programs.”

They also took part in a live read-along of The Lorax that was broadcast to some libraries across California. Siebel-Newsom ended her message by stating that parks and libraries are being threatened by decisions at the federal level, and indicated that they are things to protect.

In a separate post, she stated, “There’s something magical about standing next to trees that have been here for thousands of years. Watching our kids take it all in at Calaveras Big Trees was a moment to reflect on just how lucky we are to live in this state.”