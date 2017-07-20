Size And Containment Grows On Detwiler Fire

Mariposa, CA — CAL Fire reports this morning that the Detwiler Fire is 70,906 acres and 10-percent contained.

45 structures have now been destroyed. An evacuation center remains open at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds in Sonora. Fair CEO Ken Alstott reports that 69 people checked in at the shelter last night, and around 35-40 animals.

The evacuation advisories and orders, released yesterday, remain in effect.

Tuolumne County leaders continue to monitor the situation, to lend support to Mariposa County leaders, and prepare for the possibility of the fire moving into Tuolumne County.

The below information has been released by the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office:

An evacuation advisory has been issued for the area south of Highway 120 to the county line, between Smith Station Road and the Town of Moccasin.

An evacuation advisory means there is a potential for evacuation and residents should start preparing for evacuation.

An evacuation warning has been issued for the areas of Jackass Creek Road, Jackass Ridge, Cuneo Road and Priest Coulterville Road. An Evacuation Warning means that an evacuation is eminent and if you have special needs or livestock you should consider leaving the area. If you need assistance leaving your home please contact the Sheriff’s Office.

If you choose to leave the area please take a northern route to Hwy 120.

Written by BJ Hansen. If you see breaking news, traffic or weather contact us at the News Hotline at 532-6397. If you have a photo regarding this news story or any Mother Lode News Story please email news@clarkebroadcasting.com.