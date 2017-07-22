Detwiler Fire Up To 30-Percent Containment

Mariposa, CA — The Detwiler Fire burning in Mariposa County is estimated to be 75,200 acres and 30-percent contained.

Click here to view the latest perimeter map or click here to view the progression map.

CAL Fire reports this morning that 60 homes have been destroyed, 63 outbuildings and one commercial building. In addition 13 more homes received damage. The fire’s damage inspection team is now approximately 98-percent complete with their assessment of damaged and destroyed buildings.

The total cost to fight the fire has exceeded $11-million. There are 4,489 firefighters assigned to the incident. CAL Fire reports that crews continued to construct fire lines last night. Today conditions will start to heat up. High temperatures are expected to range from 96-102 degrees with minimum humidities from 12-16 percent. Fire activity is expected to be moderate with isolated tree torching.

Another community meeting will be held this evening at the Mariposa High School at 5074 Old Highway N. at 7pm.

Yesterday residents in the town of Mariposa were allowed to return home as the evacuation order was lifted.

CAL Fire has released the below information regarding current evacuation orders and advisories.

Evacuation Orders – Mt Bullion Ridge Rd, HWY 140 from Hornitos Rd. to 1 mile west of mariposa town and ALL side roads, Old HWY South from 49 S to School House Rd and all side roads, Buckeye Rd. to Ben Hur Rd. and ALL side roads, HWY 140 from 1 Mile east of Mariposa to East Whitlock Rd. and ALL side roads, East Whitlock Rd from HWY 140 to Colorado Rd and All side roads to the West, West Whitlock from 49-N to East Whitlock at Colorado Rd and ALL side roads, Colorado Rd. from E. Whitlock to Rancheria Creek Rd and ALL side roads,All of Rancheria Creek Rd.ALL of Sherlock Rd, ALL of Telegraph Rd, River Rd from Briceburg to Northfork Falls, French Camp Rd, Mykleoaks Subdivision, Fournier Rd, CYA Camp Rd, Mt. Bullion Cuttoff Rd- From Hwy 140 to 72a, Princeton Rd- From 49N to 72b

Evacuation Orders-North County HWY 49-N from Schilling Rd. to Oakridge Rd. and ALL feeder roads, HWY 132 from HWY 49-N to Windy Point, the town of Coulterville, Dogtown Rd. from Greeley Hill Rd. to Texas Hill Rd., ALL of Texas Hill Rd., Schilling Rd from HWY 49-N to Texas Hill Rd, Greeley Hill Rd. from Dogtown Rd. (Coulterville) to Dogtown Rd. near Bowers Cave. All roads between Greeley Hill Rd, Texas Hill Rd. Bull Creek Rd from Greeley Hill Rd to the Merced River, Old Yosemite Rd to the Five Corners intersection.

Evacuation Advisories NORTH COUNTY: HWY 49N from Oakridge Rd. to the County Line. All roads north of Greeley Hill Rd. to the Mariposa County line, to include Dexter Rd., Cueno Rd., Smith Station Rd. to HWY 120 and ALL feeder roads, Buck Meadows Rd. north of Greeley Hill Rd. to HWY 120, Old Yosemite Rd and Bull Creek Rd.

SOUTH COUNTY: Hwy 49-S from Ben Hur Rd to Indian Peak Rd and ALL feeder roads, Ashworth to Silver Lane and ALL feeder roads, Silver Bar to Ashworth and ALL feeder roads, Indian Peak to Oak Grove Rd and ALL feeder roads, Oak Grove Rd from Miwuk Rd to Oak Grove School Rd and ALL feeder roads, Allred Rd from 49S to Morningstar Lane and ALL feeder roads, Morningstar Lane to Carlton Rd and ALL feeder roads, Carlton Rd to Silva Rd and ALL feeder roads, Silva Rd to Hwy 49 South and ALL feeder roads, Bear Valley Rd- All homes from Exchequer Rd to Hornitos Rd, Hornitos Town Area, HWY 140 from Briceburg to E. Whitlock, Colorado Rd from HWY 140 to Rancheria Creek Rd., Oak Rd and Yosemite Oak Rd and all of Mariposa Town, 49-N from Mariposa to Fremont Fort, Mt Bullion Cuttoff Rd-from 49-N to 72b, School Ln, Rd 72A, Princeton Rd-from 49-N to 72b, Pendola Gardens, Old Toll, Corbett Creek Rd, Mt. Ophir, Hornitos Rd, Mt Gaines, No.9 Rd and Ben Hur Rd from Hwy 49 S. to Buckeye.

Evacuation Advisories – Tuolumne County Smith Station Rd. to HWY 120 and ALL feeder roads.

