Update: Detwiler Fire Meeting Planned: Nearby Powerlines Threatened

Update at 8:24am: PG&E reports that nearly 900 customers near the Detwiler Fire are without electricity.

They include, but are not limited to, areas of Greeley Hill Road, Ernst Road, Hoitzel Road, Dogtown Road, Ponderosa Way, Jordan Creek Road, Buckhorn Fire Road, Wagner Ridge Road, Boneyard Road, Dexter Road, Valley Vista Road, Fiske Road, Schilling Road, Hornitos Valley Road, Highway 49, Bear Valley Road, Hunters Valley Road, Cotton Creek Road, Pendola Garden Road and Drunken Gulch Road.

It is unclear how long the power will be out, according to PG&E.

Original story posted at 7:55am: The Detwiler Fire in Mariposa County, near Lake McClure, is up to 15,500 acres this morning and there is five percent containment.

That’s the latest information following the morning briefing at base camp. Challenges that faced firefighters yesterday included unfavorable weather, ample fuel and steep terrain. 300 structures are still considered threatened and an evacuation center remains open at the Mariposa Elementary School. Tonight, there is a community meeting planned for 6pm at the Mariposa County High School at 5074 Old Highway North. In Tuolumne and Calaveras counties, drift smoke will continue to be an issue today.

CAL Fire notes that the communities of Hunters Valley, Bear Valley, and Hornitos continue to be threatened as the fire encroaches on culturally and historically sensitive areas. Traffic along HWY 41 & 49 will be impacted as a result of road closures on HWY 49 near the fire.

The fire also continues to threaten power lines to the south of the incident, which supply power to Yosemite National Park.

780 firefighters are currently assigned to the incident, 100 fire engines, 22 crews, nine airtankers, five helicopters, nine dozers and four water tenders.

Mandatory Evacuation orders per Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office:

Detwiler Rd- ALL Homes

Hunters Valley Rd- All Homes

Hunters Valley Access Rd- All Homes

Bear Valley Rd- Between Hunters Valley and Hunters Valley Access Rd (Both sides of Bear Valley Rd)

Cotton Creek Rd- All Homes

Bear Valley Rd from Cotton Creek Rd to Hwy 49N (Both Sides of the Road)

Bear Valley Rd from Cotton Creek to Exchequer Rd- (North Side of the Rd only

Hwy 49N- Mt. Ophir to Fremont Fort (Monument at the top of the Bagby Grade)- (Both Sides of the road)

Pendola Gardens to Old Toll Rd

Mount Bullion Ridge Road from HWY 49N to CYA Road

Old Toll Road between Corbett Creek Road and HWY 49N, including Corbett Creek Road

Mount Gains Road to No.9 Road including No.9 Road

HWY 49N from Mount Bullion Ridge Road (Fremont Fort) to old Toll Road

Pendola Garden Road from HWY 49N to Old Toll Road

(Exit via Old Toll Road only)

HWY 49N from Old Toll Road to Agua Fria Road

Area known as Mount Bullion

Mount Bullion Cut off Road and Agua Fria Road from HWY 49N to HWY 140

ADVISEMENT ONLY (not an evacuation order, simple advisement of fire in the area only)

Bear Valley Rd- All homes from Exchequer Rd to Hornitos Rd

Hornitos Town Area

All of CYA Road

Road Closures-

Hwy 49N at Agua Fria

Agua Fria at Creek Crossing

Old Toll at Hornitos Rd

Hwy 49N at Hwy 132 (Coulterville)

Bear Valley Rd at Exchequer Rd

Mt. Gains at No.9 Rd

Click here to view a recap of the Detwiler Fire from yesterday.

