Vehicle Demolished In Calaveras County Morning Crash

Burson, CA – A solo vehicle crash in Burson this morning has first responders questioning how the driver was able to flee the scene.

Check out these incredible photos showing what Calaveras Consolidated Fire (CCF) crews found when they arrived at the collision scene on Camanche Parkway South near Burson Road, near the Camanche Reservoir. The vehicle smashed into a tree and then went off the roadway. It was completely ripped apart. Surprisingly, there were no injured occupants at the scene. In addition, the driver was nowhere to be found.

“The driver fled the scene, and we can’t figure out how anyone could have walked away from this accident!” expressed CCF officials.

The San Andreas Unit of the CHP is handling the crash investigation. Clarke Broadcasting has emailed them for more information about the crash and what investigators discovered, but they have not yet responded. Anyone with information regarding this wreck is asked to call the San Andreas Unit of the CHP at (209) 306-6400.