Update: Five Evacuation Centers For Detwiler Fire

Update at 7:10am: The incident management team overseeing the Detwiler Fire reports that that blaze is now 45,724 acres and seven-percent contained. We’ll pass along more information when it becomes available.

Original story posted at 6:20am: Mariposa, CA — As residents are evacuated due to the Detwiler Fire in Mariposa County, there are now five locations to go for lodging, meals and other services.

The Red Cross Evacuation Centers are open at the EV Free Church on High School Road in Oakhurst, the Sierra Presbyterian Church on Highway 41 in Oakhurst, the Mountain Christian Center on Highway 49 in Oakhurst, the Cesar Chavez Junior High on S. Plainsburg in Planada and the Groveland Community Hall on Highway 120 in Groveland.

There are an estimated 4,968 people evacuated, and 1,500 residences threatened. Around 1,400 firefighters are assigned to the incident.

The latest size estimate from CAL Fire is that the blaze was 25,000 acres and five-percent contained. At least eight structures have been destroyed. A new size estimate will be released later this morning. Click here for a recap of the fire’s growth yesterday.

