New Details Regarding Multiple Vehicle Fire In Calaveras County

Slate Fire in Calaveras County—CCF photo View Photos

Calaveras County, CA — Calaveras Consolidated Fire (CCF) updates Monday’s multi-vehicle fire and what firefighters faced when they arrived on the scene of the Slate Fire in Calaveras County.

As we reported here on Monday afternoon (8/11), firefighters responded to a report of a camper on fire on Camanche Parkway South between Valley Springs and Wallace near the Camanche Reservoir. Calaveras Consolidated Fire updates that a huge cloud of black smoke was visible rising from behind a home on the property, as a large RV and several vehicles were on fire, along with many tires on the ground. The flames had also spread to nearby grass. CCF reports that crews managed to stop the fire’s forward progress after it burned about three-quarters of an acre within roughly half an hour of their arrival on the scene.

The photos in the image box show the damage caused by the fire after the smoke cleared. The Calaveras Consolidated Fire Protection District is investigating the cause of the blaze. Assisting agencies included CAL Fire, Clements Fire, San Andreas Fire, EBMUD rangers, and Mokelumne Hill Fire.