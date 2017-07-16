Update: Acreage Jumps In Second Marposa County Wildland Fire

Update at 6:55 p.m.: CAL Fire reports the fire has climbed from 300 to 1,000 acres and there is no containment. (Further details on evacuations, road closures and an evacuation center are below.)

Update at 6:30 p.m.: The Mariposa Sheriff’s Office has released this information on evacuations, road closures and an evacuation center for the 300 acre Detwiler fire burning two miles east of Lake McClure:

Evacuations-

Detwiler Rd- ALL Homes

Hunters Valley Rd- All Homes

Hunters Valley Access Rd- All Homes

Red Cross Evacuation Shelter- McCay Hall 2820 CA-140, Catheys Valley, CA 95306

Road Closures-

Hunters Valley Rd at Bear Valley Rd

Hunters Valley Access Rd & Bear Valley Rd

Lots of emergency traffic in the area, please avoid the area if possible.

Additionally, a CAL Fire Tuolumne Calaveras County strike team has been called in to assist in fighting the flames.

Update at 6:05 p.m.: CAL Fire has just upped the acreage from 150 to 300 acres. Evacuation Warnings have been issued for Detwiller Road. Additionally, Homes in the Hunter Valley Road area have been evacuated. (Further details on fire and evacuations below.)

Update at 5:40 p.m.: CAL Fire has titled this the Detwiler Fire and is reporting Evacuation Warnings for Detwiller Road.

Update at 5:05 p.m.: A vegetation fire in Mariposa County has forced residents from their homes and closed roads.

CAL Fire reports it is a fast moving fire that has grown from 15 to 150 acres burning on the east side of Lake McClure. The flames broke out along Detwiler and Hunter Valley roads and are heading in a southeasterly direction, according to CAL Fire. Homes in the Hunter Valley Access Road area have been evacuated. The CHP has closed that roadway at the intersection of Bear Valley Road and Hunter Valley Road at Bear Valley Road. Columbia aircraft are helping to battle the blaze.

Original post at 4:35 p.m.: Mariposa County, CA — Columbia aircraft are heading to another fire two miles east of Lake McClure and west of Highway 49 in the Bagby area. The flames broke out off Hunters Valley Roads near Detwiler Road. The fire is 15 acres in size and structures are threatened.

The CHP has shutdown a section of Hunters Valley Access Road at the Bear Valley Road intersection. We will bring you more details as soon as they come into the newsroom.

