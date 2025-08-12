Jeffries: Our Request To Discuss A Bipartisan Appropriations Plan

Congressman Hakeem Jeffries View Photo

House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) and Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) sent a letter to Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) and Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) asking for a Big Four meeting to discuss a bipartisan path forward to fund the government.

Jeffries was Tuesday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”. Here is the full text of the letter:

“Dear Speaker Johnson and Leader Thune:

We write in connection with the September 30 government funding deadline that fast approaches.

As Leaders of the House and Senate, you have the responsibility to govern for all Americans and work on a bipartisan basis to avert a painful, unnecessary shutdown at the end of September. Yet it is clear that the Trump Administration and many within your party are preparing to ‘go it alone’ and continue to legislate on a solely Republican basis.

As a result of your choice to pursue a partisan agenda this Congress, 15 million Americans will now lose their health care. Put simply, it need not be this way. The Senate recently demonstrated that Congress is still able to achieve bipartisan appropriations legislation for the American people when the legislative process is permitted to work. Today, we wish to reiterate that we should pursue a bipartisan path—you can work with us to protect health care for the American people and chart a better course for this country.

Americans – whether Republican, Democrat, or Independent – want their leaders to put them first and focus on lowering the cost of living here in America. Instead, over the past seven months, Republicans in both the Senate and House have largely rejected bipartisanship, which has been devastating for American families who will now pay more for everything from health care, to groceries, to utility bills, to essential goods and services. This is not what voters had in mind when they handed Republicans very narrow majorities in Congress and a paper-thin presidential victory to Donald Trump.

Therefore, we request you swiftly convene a so-called Big Four meeting this week, for the four of us to discuss the government funding deadline and the health care crisis you have visited upon the American people. We anticipate your prompt reply.

Sincerely,

Leader Charles Schumer & Leader Hakeem Jeffries”

