Detwiler Fire At 76,000 Acres And 40-Percent Containment

Detwiler Fire, July 19, 2017 by Sacramento Fire Dept

Mariposa, CA — CAL Fire reports that 4,756 firefighters are assigned to the Detwiler incident today.

The fire remains 40-percent contained and is around 76,000 acres. 63 homes have been destroyed, 67 outbuildings and one commercial building. In addition, 13 more homes have received damage, as well as eight outbuildings. What ignited the Detwiler Fire remains under investigation.

Last night firefighters continued to complete and improve direct and secondary fire lines. The fire is still making minimal uphill runs in tall grass and chaparral. Weather is expected to remain above 100 degrees today with low humidity.

Evacuations:

These areas will still remain under advisory.

French Camp Rd

Fournier Rd

Mykleoaks Rd

West Whitlock from 49N to Whitlock Gap (Three miles from Hwy 49 N)

Hwy 140 from Hornitos Rd to Elizabeth Lane

All evacuations on Hwy 140 between Elizabeth Ln to approximately one mile west of the town of Mariposa, remain under an Evacuation Order.

Evacuations lifted on July 22, 2017 at 6:00 PM

Old Hwy from Hwy 49 South to Totokon Rd and all side roads

Old Hwy from Guadalupe Fire Rd to Hwy 140 (Catheys Valley)

Bear Valley Rd

Hunters Valley Rd

Hunters Valley Mt. Access Rd

Detwiler Rd

Cotton Creek Rd

Evacuation Orders

South County: Mt Bullion Ridge Rd, Old HWY South from Totokon to Guadalupe Fire Rd and all side roads, Buckeye Rd. to Ben Hur Rd. and ALL side roads, HWY 140 from 1 Mile east of Mariposa to East Whitlock Rd. and ALL side roads, East Whitlock Rd from HWY 140 to Colorado Rd and All side roads to the West, , Colorado Rd. from E. Whitlock to Rancheria Creek Rd and ALL side roads, All of Rancheria Creek Rd. ALL of Sherlock Rd, ALL of Telegraph Rd, River Rd from Briceburg to Northfork Falls ,CYA Camp Rd, Mt. Bullion Cuttoff Rd- From Hwy 140 to 72a and Princeton Rd- From 49N to 72b.

North County: HWY 49-N from Schilling Rd. to Oakridge Rd. and ALL feeder roads, HWY 132 from HWY 49-N to Windy Point, the town of Coulterville, Dogtown Rd. from Greeley Hill Rd. to Texas Hill Rd., ALL of Texas Hill Rd., Schilling Rd from HWY 49-N to Texas Hill Rd, Greeley Hill Rd. from Dogtown Rd. (Coulterville) to Dogtown Rd. near Bowers Cave. All roads between Greeley Hill Rd, Texas Hill Rd. Bull Creek Rd from Greeley Hill Rd to the Merced River, Old Yosemite Rd to the Five Corners intersection. West Whitlock from Whitlock gap to East Whitlock.

Evacuation Advisories NORTH COUNTY: HWY 49N from Oakridge Rd. to the County Line. All roads north of Greeley Hill Rd. to the Mariposa County line, to include Dexter Rd., Cueno Rd., Smith Station Rd. to HWY 120 and ALL feeder roads, Buck Meadows Rd. north of Greeley Hill Rd. to HWY 120, Old Yosemite Rd and Bull Creek Rd.

SOUTH COUNTY: Hwy 49-S from Ben Hur Rd to Indian Peak Rd and ALL feeder roads, Ashworth to Silver Lane and ALL feeder roads, Silver Bar to Ashworth and ALL feeder roads, Indian Peak to Oak Grove Rd and ALL feeder roads, Oak Grove Rd from Miwuk Rd to Oak Grove School Rd and ALL feeder roads, Detwiler Rd, Hunters Valley Rd, Hunters Valley Access Rd, Cotton Greet Rd, Allred Rd from 49S to Morningstar Lane and ALL feeder roads, Morningstar Lane to Carlton Rd and ALL feeder roads, Carlton Rd to Silva Rd and ALL feeder roads, Silva Rd to Hwy 49 South and ALL feeder roads, Bear Valley Rd- All homes, Hornitos Town Area, HWY 140 from Briceburg to E. Whitlock, Colorado Rd from HWY 140 to Rancheria Creek Rd., Oak Rd and Yosemite Oak Rd and all of Mariposa Town, 49-N from Mariposa to Fremont Fort, Mt Bullion Cuttoff Rd-from 49-N to 72b, School Ln, Rd 72A, Princeton Rd-from 49-N to 72b, Pendola Gardens, Old Toll, Corbett Creek Rd, Mt. Ophir, Hornitos Rd, Mt Gaines, No.9 Rd and Ben Hur Rd from Hwy 49 S. to Buckeye, French Camp Rd, Fournier Rd, , Mykleoaks Subdivision, W.Whitlock from 49-N to Whitlock Gap, HWY 140 from Hornitos Rd to Elizabeth Ln. Old HWY South from 49 S to Totokon, Old HWY South from 49 from Guadalupe Fire Rd to School Lane,

Evacuation Advisories – Tuolumne County Smith Station Rd. to HWY 120 and ALL feeder roads.

