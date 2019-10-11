Crews Gaining Upper Hand On Briceburg Fire

Smoke from Briceburg Fire View Photos

Midpines, CA — Firefighters are making strong progress containing the Briceburg Fire in Mariposa County.

The fire has been holding at around 4,905 acres and it is now officially 30-percent contained. CAL Fire reports this morning, “Crews worked diligently overnight to reinforce and monitor containment lines with minimal fire activity.”

Mop up operations will commence this morning near the established containment lines. Recent weather patterns have helped fire suppression efforts. There are over 1,700 firefighters assigned to the incident. Highway 140 is still closed from Colorado Road to Savages Trading Post. A mandatory evacuation order is in place along Highway 140 between Octagon Road and Colorado Road, Bug Hostel, all of Buffalo Gulch Road and Briceburg Campground.