Two Arrested After Drunk Driving And Threatening Clerk With Knife

Muprhys, CA – Two “heavily intoxicated” men allegedly threatened a clerk while trying to buy more alcohol at a Murphys gas station, landing them in jail, according to investigators.

A report of two unruly men causing a disturbance sent Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office deputies to the station on August 14th, 2025, around 2 a.m. However, the suspects had already fled in their vehicle, but luckily, the deputies had the license plate number, and a “Be on the Lookout” was issued. A CHP officer patrolling Highway 4 spotted the vehicle and detained the suspects, who both admitted they were involved in the altercation.

The officer then conducted a DUI investigation, confirming that the driver, Marco Emmanuel Delgadillo-Moncayo, was drunk driving and had become “extremely angry” after the clerk refused to sell them more alcohol. The clerk reported that at that point, Delgadillo-Moncayo stood outside and held a knife up while threatening to harm the employee. Subsequently, he was taken into custody for felony criminal threats and other DUI-related charges. His cohort, Ismael Hernandez-Martinez, was also handcuffed for misdemeanor public intoxication.

Sheriff’s officials shared, “We would like to thank the California Highway Patrol for their quick response in locating the vehicle, assisting with the investigation, and ensuring that the driver, who was not fit to operate a motor vehicle, was safely removed from the roadway.” They added, “We also want to thank the gas station employees for recognizing that the suspects were intoxicated and refusing to sell them additional alcoholic beverages. California law prohibits these types of sales to anyone who appears intoxicated. This is an important step that helps keep both the public and employees safe.”