Progress Made Fighting Briceburg Fire In Mariposa

Briceburg Fire from Alertwildfire PGE View Photos

Midpines, CA — Firefighters are working to successfully gain containment on the Briceburg Fire near Midpines in Mariposa County.

It is now 25-percent contained and 4,900 acres. CAL Fire reports, “Overnight firefighters made good progress towards containment. Efforts today will remain focused on fire line construction and strengthening contingency lines. Evacuation orders and advisories remain unchanged from previous updates.”

Highway 140 remains closed from Colorado Road to Savages Trading Post. 1,379 firefighters are assigned to the incident. An evacuation center remains open at the New Life Christian Church.

Because of the fire, the Mariposa High football game Friday against Waterford is being relocated to Waterford.