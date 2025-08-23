Vegetation fire in San Andreas area of Calaveras County -- PGE live camera View Photo

San Andreas, CA — Air and ground resources are heading to a vegetation fire in Calaveras County near Chatom Vineyards in San Andreas area.

A plume of smoke can be seen rising from the area in the image box photo. The blaze has been named the Dogtown Fire. It ignited in some grass on Esmeralda Road near Dogtown Road. Currently, there are no details regarding the fire’s size or the flames’ rate of spread, or whether any structures are threatened. An update will be provided as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.