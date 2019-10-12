Briceburg Fire Acreage And Containment Climb

Briceburg Fire Map View Photo

Mariposa County, CA – While the Briceburg Fire continues to burn in Mariposa County, overnight it grew in acreage and containment.

The total acreage is 5,190 and the containment has climbed to 49 percent. CAL Fire notes that the increased acreage is not due to the flame spreading, but better mapping. Fire officials share fire activity was minimal overnight. Today, Firefighters will continue to construct containment lines while mopping up at least 200 feet of already established lines.

One structure was destroyed earlier this week and on Friday afternoon all evacuations were lifted. Buffalo Gulch Road has re-opened to residents only while Highway 140 remains closed from the top of Briceburg Grade to Savages Trading Post.

Resources remaining on the scene include 139 engines, 31 water tenders, 35 hand crews, 16 dozers, and 8 helicopters. The number of personnel is 1,418. The fire ignited along the highway that heads into Yosemite National Park on Sunday, October 6 just after 2:30 p.m.