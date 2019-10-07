Update: Briceburg Fire Grows To 250 Acres

Update at 7:25am: CAL Fire has released a new update this morning regarding the Briceburg Fire. It is now 250 acres and containment has dropped to zero. Highway 140 remains closed near the fire. The earlier evacuation advisories remain in effect. Air and ground resources will continue to battle the blaze throughout today.

Original story at 7am: Midpines, CA — CAL Fire reports that a wildfire along Highway 140 is 45 acres and 5-percent contained.

The Briceburg Fire ignited Sunday afternoon in Mariposa County near the intersection of Briceburg Bridge Road, north of Midpines.

A heavy amount of local aircraft assisted with the effort late yesterday. There is an evacuation advisory in place along both sides of Hwy 140 from the Octagon to Buffalo Gulch Road. In addition, there is an advisement for Rancheria Creek Road and Rumley Mine Road. The Sheriff’s stresses that it is not a mandatory evacuation. Highway 140 remains closed near the fire area.

