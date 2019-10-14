Clear
Full Containment Of Briceburg Fire Expected Next Week

By B.J. Hansen
Briceburg Fire from Alertwildfire PGE

Mariposa, CA — The Briceburg Fire in Mariposa County is now 5,563 acres and 75-percent contained.

Full containment is anticipated by next Monday, according to CAL Fire. The agency notes, “Minimal fire activity was reported overnight. Mop-up and suppression repair activities will continue today. Smoke will be visible within the fire’s perimeter for potentially several weeks and is not a concern as firefighters will be actively patrolling the area.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. It has destroyed one structure. Highway 140 reopened to all traffic at six o’clock last night. All mandatory evacuations have been lifted. 829 firefighters remain assigned to the incident.

