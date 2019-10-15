Clear
85-Percent Containment On Briceburg Fire

By B.J. Hansen
Briceburg Fire near Midpines

Midpines, CA — While over 1,000 firefighters were initially assigned to the Briceburg Fire, the number has now dipped down to 504.

CAL Fire reports that the fire is holding at 5,563 acres and it is 85-percent contained. Full containment is still anticipated by October 21. CAL Fire notes, “Highway 140 is open so please drive cautiously. Firefighters continue to secure and enforce control lines and extinguish “hot spots” within the fire’s perimeter. Smoke will be visible within the fire’s boundary for potentially several weeks and is not a concern as firefighters will be actively patrolling the area.”

All evacuation orders and advisements have been lifted. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

