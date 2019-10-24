Full Containment Reached On Briceburg Fire

Briceburg Fire near Midpines View Photo

Midpines, CA — 17 days after it ignited, firefighters gained 100-percent containment on the Briceburg Fire near Midpines.

CAL Fire says the cause of the blaze remains under investigation. It burned 5,563 acres in the area of the Merced River Canyon. No injuries were reported and one home was destroyed. CAL Fire notes that smoke is expected to be visible within the boundary over the next few weeks, and officials will be monitoring it. All of the nearby roads are open and evacuation advisories have been lifted.