Sunny
66.2 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Briceburg Fire Continues To Grow In Size

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
Briceburg Fire

Briceburg Fire

Photo Icon View Photos
Video Icon View Video

Mariposa County, CA — The Briceburg Fire burning in Mariposa County is up to 800 acres and there is 10-percent containment.

13 miles of Highway 140 remains closed between Colorado Road to Savages Trading Post. According to the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office, evacuations remain in place for both sides of Highway 140 from the Octagon to Buffalo Gulch Road, including Buffalo Gulch Road. Due to the closure, travelers on Highway 140 are not able to access Yosemite National Park via the nearby entrance. Air and ground resources will remain on scene throughout today.

A Red Cross Shelter has been established at the New Life Christian Church located at 5089 Cole Road.

  • ALERTWilfdire Sierra-Foothills PG&E Webcam courtesy of Nevada Seismo Lab
  • Briceburg Fire from PGE webcam
  • Briceburg Fire
  • Briceburg Fire in Mariposa County

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 