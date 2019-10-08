Briceburg Fire Continues To Grow In Size

Mariposa County, CA — The Briceburg Fire burning in Mariposa County is up to 800 acres and there is 10-percent containment.

13 miles of Highway 140 remains closed between Colorado Road to Savages Trading Post. According to the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office, evacuations remain in place for both sides of Highway 140 from the Octagon to Buffalo Gulch Road, including Buffalo Gulch Road. Due to the closure, travelers on Highway 140 are not able to access Yosemite National Park via the nearby entrance. Air and ground resources will remain on scene throughout today.

A Red Cross Shelter has been established at the New Life Christian Church located at 5089 Cole Road.