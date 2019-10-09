Mostly sunny
3,600 Acre Briceburg Fire Putting Off Drift Smoke

By B.J. Hansen
Briceburg Fire drift smoke in downtown Sonora

Briceburg Fire drift smoke in downtown Sonora

Mariposa County, CA — The Briceburg Fire in Mariposa County has now grown to 3,600 acres and it is 10-percent contained.

The fire near Midpines has been putting off quite a bit of drift smoke in the surrounding region this morning.

Highway 140 remains closed north of Midpines, near the fire, and it is impacting travel in that area to Yosemite National Park. Areas along Highway 140 including Octagon Road, Bug Hostel, Buffalo Gulch Road and Briceburg Campground are all under a mandatory evacuation order.

Air and ground resources will continue to battle the fire throughout the day.

