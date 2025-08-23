Power Outage In Sonora

Power outage in East Sonora -- PGE map View Photo

Sonora, CA — Nearly 80 PG&E customers woke up to no electricity this morning.

Their lights went out just after 6 a.m. Those impacted are 76 customers along Curtis Circle, Bev Barron Road, and Black Oak Road.

The company reports, “There is an unplanned outage in your area. Our team is evaluating the electrical system to identify damaged sections and make necessary repairs in order to safely turn the power back on.”

Currently, the utility has given a restoration time of 12:45 p.m.