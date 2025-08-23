Fentanyl Uncovered After Columbia Chase

Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office Logo View Photo

Columbia, CA — A Sonora woman was recently arrested for having fentanyl after failing to pull over and leading deputies on a short but reportedly dangerous pursuit from South Airport Road in Columbia at night.

The driver of the vehicle, 47-year-old Erin Bryden, failed to yield to the deputy and instead stepped on the gas pedal, leading the deputy on a 4-mile chase. Sheriff’s officials report that Bryden “drove at high speeds, ran stop signs, crossed over double yellow lines, and exhibited a disregard for public safety.”

Near Horseshoe Bend Road, Bryden came to a stop, and she was taken into custody without further incident. A records check revealed she had four felony warrants and was on probation.

A search of the vehicle uncovered fentanyl (no amount was released) and drug use paraphernalia. Sheriff’s officials relayed that further investigation indicated Bryden had “recently purchased the fentanyl with the intent to share it with another individual.”

Bryden was booked on several felony charges, including evading an officer with wanton disregard for safety and drug-related crimes.