Update: Elk Fire Ignites in Sonora

Update at 3:54 pm: Firefighters are making good progress battling the three-acre Elk Fire in Sonora. The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office reports that all of the earlier evacuation orders have been downgraded to warnings.

Original story posted at 3:42 pm: Sonora, CA — Air and ground resources are battling a 2-3 acre vegetation fire in Sonora.

It is in the 700 block of Highway 49 near Elk Drive. There are evacuation orders, according to the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office, in the vicinity of the fire, along Shaws Flat Road between Elk and McCormick, Rob Road, and McCormick Road.

We will pass along more information as it becomes available.