A Deadly Mariposa County House Fire Left The Victim’s Pets Homeless

Mariposa, CA – A deadly house fire in Mariposa County left the victim’s pets homeless, but both now have a new chance at life thanks to a deputy and a neighbor.

Flames tore through the home on Ashworth Road, southwest of Highway 49 and the Bootjack area, on the evening of Tuesday, July 15th, just after 8 p.m. Mariposa County Sheriff’s Deputy Truitt responded to the deadly blaze, and when he arrived, the home was fully engulfed in flames. Tragically, fire officials reported that a resident lost their life in the fire.

During the incident, Deputy Truitt found a small kitten and a dog that survived, wandering around the scene. The kitten had burns on all four paws and was taken to animal control along with the uninjured dog. The kitten was then transferred to All Creatures Veterinary Hospital, where its burns were treated and antibiotics were administered to help it heal. Fortunately, this tragedy resulted in forever homes for the two pets, with the dog being reunited with a neighbor of the property and the kitten being adopted by Deputy Truitt. Animal control officials said, “All are doing well and adjusting to their new homes.” The deputy also gave the kitten a fitting name—Ash.