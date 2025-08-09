Vehicle Crashed Into Building On HWY 108

Vehicle into the Rawhide Meats building on Highway 108 at the Rawhide Road intersection in Sonora -- Photo taken by Eric Icenogle View Photos

Jamestown, CA — First responders are on the scene of a vehicle that smashed into a building on Highway 108 in Jamestown in Tuolumne County this morning.

As the photo shows, a truck crashed into Rawhide Meats, located at 18256 Highway 108 at the Main Street and Rawhide Road intersection. It occurred just before 8 a.m. The truck traveled off the highway and through the structure, only stopping once it was completely inside the store. Traffic is moving slowly in the area with all the law enforcement activity, so motorists may want to find an alternative route this morning to get to their destination.

There is no information regarding what caused the crash, and the driver has not been identified. There is no word as to whether any employees were inside the store, but luckily, the CHP is reporting no injuries in the collision.