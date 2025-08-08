Clear
Fire In Pioneer Area In Amador County

By Tracey Petersen
Tiger Fire burning northeast of Pioneer in Amador County—PGE camera

Pioneer, CA — Air and ground fire resources are working a vegetation fire, named the Tiger Fire, northeast of Pioneer in Amador County, close to the Calaveras County line near West Point.

CAL Fire reports that the blaze is 40 to 50 acres in size and moving at a moderate rate of spread in a drainage area near Tiger Creek. The flames ignited in the 28000 block of Tiger Creek Road off Highway 88. Currently, there are structures threatened. An update will be provided as soon as new information becomes available in the newsroom.

Tiger Fire burning in the Pioneer area of Amador County near Calaveras County line -- CAL Fire AEU map
  Fire Alert