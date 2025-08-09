Tiger Fire Grows In Acreage Overnight, Some Evacuation Warnings Lifted

Tiger Fire burning northeast of Pioneer in Amador County—CAK Fire AEU map View Photo

Pioneer, CA – Better mapping of the blaze’s perimeter has increased the Tiger Fire’s acreage to 117.

CAL Fire AEU also reports that the containment is holding at 5 percent. As reported on Friday (8/8) here, while the Tiger Fire remains burning only in Amador County, last night the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office advised that, out of an abundance of caution, an evacuation warning has been issued in the area of Skull Flat Road from the intersection of Meadow View Road (including all of Meadow View), east on Skull Flat Road East to the intersection of Argonaut Road, including all of Argonaut Road in West Point. Click here for the map.

PG&E reports the power has been restored for 1,790 customers within and around the fire area. There is an animal shelter located at Laughton Ranch in Jackson, and an evacuation center is available at the Amador Senior Center. More than 200 firefighters continue battling the fire, and evacuation orders remain in place in Amador County, while some warnings have been lifted, with a map on mml.com. The CAL Fire AEU Unit reports crews will continue working overnight in an effort to stop the fire’s forward progress and improve containment. What ignited the blaze is under investigation.