Tree Removal To Delay Motorists In Rancho Calaveras

Rancho Calaveras, CA – Motorists will face delays in the Rancho Calaveras area of Calaveras County as crews will work at the beginning of next week to bring a hazardous tree down.

The removal will take place at 5947 Friedman Way near Garner Place and just south of Highway 26. Calaveras County Public Works relayed that there will be a one-lane road closure that could produce up to ten-minute delays due to the tree removal activities along the roadway.

“To ensure everyone’s safety, please follow all directions provided by on-site personnel directing traffic,” ask public works officials.

The work will be done from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, August 11, 2025. For any questions or a need to report urgent road-related issues, contact the Calaveras County Public Works Department at (209) 754-6401 during regular business hours (Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.).