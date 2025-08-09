TUD Water Mainline Installation In Sonora To Stall Traffic

Sonora, CA — Tuolumne Utilities District (TUD) will begin a water mainline project in Sonora next week that will stall traffic and last throughout the year.

TUD reports that construction crews will begin installing a new 8-inch water mainline on Sommette Drive, which runs from Phoenix Lake Road to Peaceful Oak Road. It is part of the Sommette Distribution Project within the District’s Capital Improvement Plan. Crews will begin work on Monday, August 11th, 2025, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, continuing through the end of the year, conditions permitting.

During the construction, one-way traffic will be in place on the east lane. TUD noted, “The District will make every effort to accommodate residents while work is underway.”

For questions and further information, contact the TUD office at (209) 532-5536.