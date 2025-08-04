Visit Tuolumne County CEO Receives Prestigious Honor

Lisa Mayo - Visit TC President and CEO View Photo

Sonora, CA — Lisa Mayo, CEO of Visit Tuolumne County, is receiving statewide recognition.

She was picked by the California Travel Association (CALTravel) to receive the F. Norman Clark Tourism Champion of the Year Award. It annually recognizes excellence in California tourism leadership by an individual or organization. The award highlights the work of those who have helped build the image of California and for contributing to increasing visitation to the state.

In announcing Mayo as the 2025 winner, CALTravel CEO Barbara Newton says, “Throughout her 24-year career in tourism, Lisa Mayo has consistently demonstrated visionary leadership and a deep commitment to the industry. Her strategic direction has resulted in increased visitation, enhanced visibility, and a more vibrant tourism economy in Tuolumne County, as well as in other destinations across the state.”

CALTravel adds that Mayo has been a longtime advocate for California’s rural destinations, and her leadership has extended beyond her local role. She currently serves as the Chair of Visit California’s Rural Marketing Committee. She is also the Secretary/Treasurer of One West Tourism Alliance and is Past President of the Gold Country Visitors Association.

CALTravel will celebrate Mayo and recipients in other award categories at its annual summit later this year in Lake Tahoe.