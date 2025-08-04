Volunteers Record 65 Species In Yosemite Butterfly Count

Yosemite, CA– Eighty-six volunteers participated in the 14th annual Yosemite Butterfly Count on July 28, the largest turnout in the event’s history, according to park officials.

In partnership with the North American Butterfly Association, teams fanned out across eight survey zones within a 15-mile radius of Tioga Pass, identifying more than 600 butterflies across roughly 65 species. While total butterfly numbers were lower than in previous years, species diversity held steady. Surveyors noted especially high diversity in Tuolumne Meadows and along Tioga Road, highlighting the value of careful observation in tracking Yosemite’s pollinators. Organized by Yosemite’s resource management and education staff, the annual count supports long-term monitoring of butterfly populations in the park.

Officials reminded visitors to stay on trails to help protect sensitive butterfly habitats.