Don Pedro Scenic Vista Points To Close During Construction

Lake Don Pedro View Photo

Don Pedro, CA — Caltrans is planning to upgrade the fencing at the Lake Don Pedro vista points on both sides of the James E. Roberts Memorial Bridge on Highway 120.

The existing concrete fencing will be removed and replaced with steel fencing. It is an effort to improve its safety and durability. John Semsen Landscaping of Sonora has been hired to do the $292,000 project.

During the construction, starting the week of August 18, both scenic vista points near the bridge will be closed. They are expected to reopen when the work concludes in mid-to-late September.

Caltrans notes that the schedule could change based on weather, traffic conditions, and equipment/material availability.