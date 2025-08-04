Brown Family Trust Makes Historic Gift To Camp Tuolumne Trails

Groveland, CA– Camp Tuolumne Trails has received the largest single donation in its history thanks to an estate gift from the Malcolm & Darlene Brown Family Trust.

The contribution, made as part of the Brown family’s estate planning, will serve as the principal funding source for the camp in 2026. Leaders at the camp say the donation will provide long-term support for its mission of offering inclusive summer camp experiences for individuals with disabilities and their caregivers.

“Dar and Mal Brown were devoted champions of this camp and of the community we serve,” said Jerry Baker, founder of Camp Tuolumne Trails. “Their generosity honors a legacy of love, service and belief in our mission. This gift ensures that Camp Tuolumne Trails can continue to offer transformative experiences for generations to come.”

The Browns were longtime volunteers and donors. Darlene Brown was especially known around the camp for her presence in the dining hall, where she served meals and shared moments with campers and staff alike. Camp officials say the trust’s gift will not only sustain operations in the near future, but also carry forward the Browns’ commitment to healing, inclusion, and joy.

Camp Tuolumne Trails extended its thanks to the Brown family and said it looks forward to honoring their memory through continued service and community building.