Two Suspects Arrested During Burglary At Mountain Ranch Home

Calaveras, CA– Two men were arrested Saturday, July 26th, after they were caught burglarizing a home on Jesus Maria Road, thanks in part to a bystander who blocked their vehicle before deputies arrived.

Deputies responded around 3:30 p.m. to a report of an active burglary at a residence listed for sale. When they arrived, they found Jeffrey Charles Darwin, 48, and Clint William Thompson, 49, on the property. The suspects claimed they were hired to clean the home by a realtor. One was even speaking with a woman who said she was the realtor, but when questioned, she was unable to answer basic property details.

The homeowner, who arrived during the investigation, confirmed that no one had permission to be there. Deputies found signs of forced entry, including a broken doorknob and a damaged sliding glass door. The suspects had removed items from the home, including memorabilia later identified by the homeowner as belonging to his daughter. Bags of stolen items were recovered from the suspects’ vehicle and trailer, along with burglary tools such as sledgehammers, cutting tools, and a crowbar. Damage to the home was estimated at more than $2,000, and the value of recovered stolen property was approximately $3,000.

Darwin and Thompson were booked into the Calaveras County Detention Center on felony charges of first-degree burglary, conspiracy, and vandalism, as well as misdemeanor possession of burglary tools.