Council To Discuss Economic Development, Pioneer Energy, Development Project

Sonora City Hall View Photo

Sonora, CA — The Sonora City Council will discuss several matters at its first meeting of August.

The city council in June of 2024 approved plans for a 12-unit residential and mixed commercial project at 956 Oregon Street. As a followup action, the council today will vote on approving the vacation of a small strip of excess right of way owned by the city between South Washington Street and the project site.

There will also be a presentation from Cole Przybyla of Przybyla Advisors about Economic Development Strategies. Przybyla is contracted by the city as part of the development of a strategic plan for economic development and to help identify and implement strategies.

There will also be communications received from Pioneer Community Energy related to a Joint Powers Agreement filing with the California Public Utilities Commission. We reported earlier that both the city and county are looking to join Pioneer Community Energy. Click here to find an earlier Mother Lode Views show on the topic.

There will also be a presentation from Sonora Chamber of Commerce President Katie Dunn about chamber activities and initiatives.

The open-to-the-public meeting will start at 5 pm at Sonora City Hall.