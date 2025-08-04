Update: Vegetation Fire Ignites In Standard

Kiimberly Fire - Photo by Mark Grauer View Photos

View Video

Update at 12:41 pm: As successful progress has been made battling the Kimberly Fire, the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office reports that all evacuation orders on Serrano Road have been lifted. CAL Fire confirms that the forward progress has been stopped. Mop-up continues on Serrano Road, along with the investigation into the cause.

Update at 12:28 pm: CAL Fire reports that the Kimberly Fire in the Standard area is 1/2 acre and there are also powerlines down in the area. One structure is engulfed in flames. Efforts continue by Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Deputies to evacuate Serrano Road. Video of the fire has been added.

Update at 12:18 pm: The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office has issued mandatory evacuations for Serrano Road in East Sonora due to a vegetation fire near Serrano Road and Mono Way. Air and ground resources are on the scene. One building has caught on fire. Avoid the area.

Orginal story posted at 12:06 pm: Standard, CA — Air and ground resources are responding to a vegetation fire in the Standard area along Serrano Road near Mono Way.

Officials are also investigating a report of a possible structure involved. Be prepared for activity in the area. We will pass along more information as it becomes available.