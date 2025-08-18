Small Vegetation Fire Near Jenny Lind Elementary Contained

CAL Fire Logo View Photo

Valley Springs, CA — Air and ground resources responded to a report of a fire near the playground at the Jenny Lind Elementary School on Driver Road in the Valley Springs area late in the 11 o’clock hour this morning.

The initial arriving responders thankfully reported that it could be handled with the arriving resources on scene, so the others were quickly called off and released back to base. The cause of the fire is not immediately known. Mop-up efforts are ongoing.