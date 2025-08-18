Clear
86.2 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Small Vegetation Fire Near Jenny Lind Elementary Contained

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
CAL Fire Logo

CAL Fire Logo

Photo Icon View Photo

Valley Springs, CA — Air and ground resources responded to a report of a fire near the playground at the Jenny Lind Elementary School on Driver Road in the Valley Springs area late in the 11 o’clock hour this morning.

The initial arriving responders thankfully reported that it could be handled with the arriving resources on scene, so the others were quickly called off and released back to base. The cause of the fire is not immediately known. Mop-up efforts are ongoing.

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

  Fire Alert