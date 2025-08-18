Sonora Looks To Dissolve Some Committees, Make Planning Commission Appointments

Sonora City Hall View Photo

Sonora, CA — The Sonora City Council has several items on its agenda today.

The city leaders will vote on dissolving four committees, including the City Tree and Landscaping Board, the Cemetery Committee, the Parking and Traffic Commission, and the Parks, Recreation, and Beautification Committee. It is noted that many of the committees are inactive, and each incurs staff time and resources to operate.

The council will also vote on appointing a new member to a four-year term on the city’s planning commission, Curtis Wicks, and reappointing Nathan Morales to another four-year term.

There will also be a vote on making changes to the city’s defensible space ordinance and approval of a $35,000 contract for oversight services for a potential north-south connector project. The meeting starts at 5 pm.