Mid-August Highway Roadwork

Here are the Caltrans road projects that are planned for the week beginning Sunday, August 18th to the 24th in Tuolumne and Calaveras Counties.

On Highway 4, Monday through Friday from Bonanza Mine Road to Appaloosa Road intermittent traffic breaks for highway construction will continue. The work is scheduled from 7 AM to 3 PM.

On Highway 26 a long-term one-way traffic control at the North and South Fork Mokelumne River Bridge for bridge/guardrail work continues through August 31, 2024. All trailered vehicles are NOT recommended due to reduced traffic lane width.

On Highway 4 one-way traffic control from Big Trees Park Entrance to Golden Torch Drive for tree work will begin Monday through Thursday from 7:00 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.

On Highway 26 one-way traffic control at Raspberry Lane/Hardscrabble Street for sign work will be done on Wednesday from 8:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m.

On Highway 26 one-way traffic control from Main Street in Mokelumne Hill to Gold Rush Lane will allow for tree work on Thursday from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.

On Highway 108 one-way traffic control between Bald Mountain Heliport Road and Spring Gap Road in Cold Springs for tree work will begin Monday and continue through Thursday from 8:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

On Highway 108 one-way traffic control between Mill Creek Road and Forest Service Road 5N06 for tree work will begin Tuesday through Thursday from 8:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

On Highway 120 one-way traffic control on New Priest Grade between Grizzly Road and Old Priest Grade Road will allow for shoulder work beginning Monday through Thursday from 8:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.

Motorists should expect 5 to 10-minute delays and use alternate routes whenever possible.

This work is scheduled to take place as listed, but is subject to change due to traffic incidents, weather, availability of equipment, and/or materials and construction related issues. For the safety of workers and other motorists, please Be Work Zone Alert.