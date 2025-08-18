Crash On Mono Way Caused Injuries

Sonora, CA — Two people were hurt in a crash during the nine o’clock hour this morning that impacted traffic on Mono Way near the Haystack Road intersection.

The CHP reports that 86-year-old Ruth Bensen of Sonora was driving a Chevy sedan westbound when she went off the roadway and hit an embankment. The vehicle continued traveling and then struck a guardrail.

Mono Way was blocked in both directions during cleanup efforts, but traffic is now moving freely. Bensen, and her lone passenger, 66-year-old Robert Bensen, were transported to Adventist Health Sonora to treat minor injuries.