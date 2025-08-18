Mother Lode’s Congressional Seat Would Remain Heavily Republican Under Redistricting

Proposed Congressional Maps - District Five Is Mother Lode Region View Photo

Sacramento, CA — Congressional District Five would be an increasingly safe Republican US House seat under California’s potential redistricting plan.

As reported earlier, California Governor Gavin Newsom is proposing midyear redistricting, via a ballot measure, if Texas moves forward with a similar plan to change its lines to benefit Republicans. The California lines would be redrawn to benefit Democrats, possibly picking up five more seats. District Five, represented by Tom McClintock, however, would see little change and could gain some of the Republicans from surrounding seats.

District Five would add additional Sierra counties, which are currently part of Republican Kevin Kiley’s District 3, and lose some parts of the greater Sacramento region. Kiley’s district, which currently leans Republican, would shift to lean toward the Democrats under the proposal.

The revised District Five region (McClintock) would include all or parts of the counties of Amador, Alpine, Tuolumne, Calaveras, Mariposa, Madera, Inyo, Mono, Stanislaus, San Joaquin, and Fresno.

To take effect, the maps would need to be approved by lawmakers this week and passed by voters in November. They would only be implemented if other states like Texas take similar actions.