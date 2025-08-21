District Attorney’s Office Building To Close For Three Weeks

Tuolumne County District Attorney's Office View Photo

Sonora, CA — There will be no public access to the Tuolumne County District Attorney’s Office at 423 North Washington Street for three weeks.

Building maintenance requires staff to vacate and work offsite. The DA’s office will still maintain regular operations and will be available by phone (and by appointment to accommodate in-person meetings). Those meetings, however, will be held at other county-owned locations, with 24 24-hour notice needed to accommodate finding a meeting spot.

The building closure will run from August 27 – September 19.

The District Attorney’s Office can be reached by phone at (209) 588-5450 or email at da@tuolumnecounty.ca.gov.