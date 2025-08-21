Update: Vegetation Fire In West Point Area

Vegetation fire in the West Point area in Calaveras County—PGE camera View Photo

Update at 12:45 p.m.: CAL Fire reports the forward spread of a vegetation fire, named the Winton Fire, in the West Point area of Calaveras County, has been stopped. All aircraft and incoming resources have been called off the blaze. The flames ignited along Winton Road near Lilly Gap Road just before 12:30 p.m. When ground firefighters arrived on the scene, they found a 50′ X 10″ spot fire and quickly extinguished it. What sparked the fire is under investigation.

Original post at 12:23 p.m.: West Point, CA — Air and ground resources are heading to a reported vegetation fire in the West Point area of Calaveras County.

A plume of smoke can be seen on the PG&E live cameras, with a picture in the image box. The flames broke out along Winton Road near Lilly Gap Road. Currently, there are no details available regarding the fire’s size, the rate of spread of the flames, or whether any structures are threatened. An update will be provided as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.