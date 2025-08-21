Clear
98.6 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Update: Vegetation Fire In West Point Area

Sponsored by:
By Tracey Petersen
Vegetation fire in the West Point area in Calaveras County—PGE camera

Vegetation fire in the West Point area in Calaveras County—PGE camera

Photo Icon View Photo

Update at 12:45 p.m.: CAL Fire reports the forward spread of a vegetation fire, named the Winton Fire, in the West Point area of Calaveras County, has been stopped. All aircraft and incoming resources have been called off the blaze. The flames ignited along Winton Road near Lilly Gap Road just before 12:30 p.m. When ground firefighters arrived on the scene, they found a 50′ X 10″ spot fire and quickly extinguished it. What sparked the fire is under investigation.

Original post at 12:23 p.m.: West Point, CA — Air and ground resources are heading to a reported vegetation fire in the West Point area of Calaveras County.

A plume of smoke can be seen on the PG&E live cameras, with a picture in the image box. The flames broke out along Winton Road near Lilly Gap Road. Currently, there are no details available regarding the fire’s size, the rate of spread of the flames, or whether any structures are threatened. An update will be provided as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 