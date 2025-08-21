Update: Bicyclist Involved Hit-And-Run Greenley Road

Sonora Police vehicles View Photo

Update at 11:50 a.m.: The CHP reports the crash scene at Greenley Road near the Cabezut Road intersection in Sonora has been cleared. Police have put out a “Be on the Lookout” for the pickup truck.

Original post at 11:36 a.m.: Sonora, CA — First responders are on the scene of a hit-and-run collision on Greenley Road in Sonora involving a bicyclist.

The crash is near the Cabezut Road intersection. The CHP is searching for a blue Dodge pickup truck that they say ran another vehicle off the roadway. It is unclear exactly how the cyclist was involved in the collision.

An ambulance has been called to the scene, and the CHP reports that there are injuries. The public is asked to avoid the area and find an alternative route, as there is plenty of activity.

The wreck happened around 11:15 a.m.