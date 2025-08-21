Fourth Weekend In August Events And Fund Raisers

Sierra Bigfoot Music Festival View Photo

It is the fourth weekend in August, and there are several events planned for August 23rd and 24th, 2025.

First, the Meals on Wheels Fundraiser Radioton will be on Star 92.7 as detailed here. Donations will go to Sierra Senior Providers, Inc.’s Meals on Wheels program that offers five home-delivered meals weekly to qualified seniors 60 years of age and older.

The Sierra Bigfoot Festival will provide three days of music, Friday through Sunday, including art and festivities at the Westside Pavilion at Black Oak Casino in Tuolumne City. Event organizers detail there will be over 24 bands and singer songwriters, over 50 artisan makers and vendors, foot trucks, bakers, hula hoopers, yoga, belly dancers, fire performers, face painting and more. The Bigfoot Symposium is on Sunday from 11am to 2pm hosted by Sasquatch Researcher Jerry Hein.

Another three day event is the Vets Helping Vets and Harvest Ministries “Big Hairy Man Flea Market.” Held at the Westside Memorial Park in Tuolumne Friday through Sunday. Look for antiques, vintage vendors, hot dogs, peanut brittle and more.

It is Movie Night in Tuolumne, presented by Tuolumne Parks and Recreation District. This Friday is the movie “Annie” at 8 PM in the new outdoor theater, next to the town’s small branch library. For all the movies this season view the event listing here.

The Central Calaveras Fire Fighters Association will host a Chicken In A Barrel Dinner this Saturday from 4 to 7 PM at Mountain Ranch Town Hall in downtown Mountain Ranch. All of the proceeds will go to the Central Calaveras Firefighters Association.

“Hot Night At Aronos” is set for this Saturday at the Aronos Clubhouse in downtown Sonora. Bring the family or come alone, no partner is needed to join the fun at the alcohol free evening with music from the 1950s up to the present day. At 6:30 PM there will be dance lessons on how to do the East Coast Swing with open dancing at 7 PM. There is no charge, but donations are welcome, with more details in the event listing here.

The Young Ladies Grand Institute #79 is hosting a Summertime Luncheon and Bunco. At the St Patrick’s Church in Sonora in the Parish Hall. There will be a lunch of hot dogs, salads, watermelon and ice cream for dessert. Bunco will begin after lunch followed by raffle drawings. Proceeds go towards education of Seminarians and other works in the community. Ticket details are in the event listing here.

Tuolumne County Arts (TCA) Sculpture exhibition at the Sonora Chamber of Commerce is themed ‘Reimagining, Renewing’ featuring Sonora artists John and Li Ching Accurso. John continues teach part-time, Li has recently retired from teaching art at Columbia College. The show is open during the Chamber’s regular hours or by appointment with TCA through October 2.

It is the last weekend for Murphys Creek Theater’s performances of “Venus in Fur” an adult language and content show with witty dialogue and themes of power and desire. Show are this Friday and Saturday at 7:30 pm and Sunday at 2 pm.

Fresh produce, handmade goods, unique treasures from local farmers, artisans, and young entrepreneurs will be found at local farmers’ markets: The Twain Harte Mountain Air Market continues weekly on Thursdays from 4 to 7 PM at Eproson Park. Friday from 2 to 6 PM the Valley Springs Farmers’ Market is open at 8 California Street and Friday is also the Angels Camp Farmers Market at Utica Park. The Sonora Farmers’ Market is open Saturday mornings. Tuolumne County Transit offers a free Saturday bus route between Columbia and downtown Sonora, running from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. until October 11 as detailed here. The Murphys Farmers Market opens Sundays from 9 AM to 1pm. The Tuolumne Concerts in the Park & Outdoor Market next Wednesday, August 20, will feature Spinout playing classic rock music.

Railtown 1897 State Historic Park is open with Sunset Special rides this Saturday and August 30th as detailed here. There are also train rides daily from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through October. Dodge Ridge is open for scenic chair rides, mountain biking, disc golf, and hiking.

The restaurant of the month for August is El Arroyo. Check out the movie times at local theaters, including Pinecrest Movies Under the Stars, and local gas prices are in our traffic section.