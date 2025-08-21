Second Hit-And-Run Crash In Sonora

Sonora, CA – First responders are on the scene of a second hit-and-run on Mono Way that occurred just minutes after one on Greenley Road in Sonora.

The CHP reports that a vehicle was run off of Mono Way just east of the Ford dealership near Sanguinetti Road at 11:24 a.m. The vehicle is disabled and blocking the westbound lanes.

Luckily, no injuries are being reported in this collision. As we reported here, the first hit-and-run involved a bicyclist with injuries after a blue Dodge pickup ran a vehicle off Greenley Road near the Cabezut Road intersection. Law enforcement is currently searching for that truck. It is unclear if the two incidents are connected.