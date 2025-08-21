Partly Cloudy
96.1 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Second Hit-And-Run Crash In Sonora

Sponsored by:
By Tracey Petersen
CHP-Sonora-Unit-Logo

CHP-Sonora-Unit-Logo

Photo Icon View Photo

Sonora, CA – First responders are on the scene of a second hit-and-run on Mono Way that occurred just minutes after one on Greenley Road in Sonora.

The CHP reports that a vehicle was run off of Mono Way just east of the Ford dealership near Sanguinetti Road at 11:24 a.m. The vehicle is disabled and blocking the westbound lanes.

Luckily, no injuries are being reported in this collision. As we reported here, the first hit-and-run involved a bicyclist with injuries after a blue Dodge pickup ran a vehicle off Greenley Road near the Cabezut Road intersection. Law enforcement is currently searching for that truck. It is unclear if the two incidents are connected.

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

  Traffic Alert