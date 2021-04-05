A New COVID Case In Tuolumne, 5 New Cases In Calaveras

Covid-19 Regional Report Monday View Photo

Tuolumne County — Tuolumne Public Health reports one new COVID case since Friday, a male between the ages of 18 to 29. One case remains hospitalized and nine individuals have been released from isolation. Public Health states “If you traveled or were exposed to others outside of your household during spring break or at any time, testing is recommended 5 days after potential exposure.” They also report appointments are still available for the health department’s Pfizer clinic tomorrow, Tuesday, April 6th for anyone age 16 and older (parent or guardian must accompany 16-17 year-olds). Fill out the vaccine interest form here, call 533-7440 or email to Health@tuolumnecounty.ca.gov. They encourage anyone who is eligible to get the vaccine.

Tuolumne County has a total of 4,044 cases split between 2,628 community cases and 1,416 Sierra Conservation Center (SCC) inmate cases, there are currently no active COVID-19 positive inmates at the prison. Total community cases released from isolation are 2,554 and the total number of tests administered is 85,301. The county reports 30,340 vaccine doses administered in Tuolumne.

Calaveras County – Calaveras public health reports five new COVID-19 cases since Friday with the county’s total cases at 2,023 and active cases decreased by one to 18. Recoveries increased to 1,954. The report has one active COVID-19 hospitalization. In total there have been 937 men, 1,068 women and 18 with no gender reported infected with COVID-19. The total number of people over 65 years old identified with COVID is 444 since the pandemic began. Calaveras reports 22,537 vaccinations given.

Vaccines: As detailed here Governor Newsom announced California is expanding vaccine eligibility to everyone 16 and older beginning April 15th. As detailed here, vaccines are available to teens. More information about the pharmacies and other places offering the vaccine are here.

Testing: The Mother Lode Fairgrounds testing site will be open Sunday to Thursday from 7 AM to 7 PM, closed Friday and Saturdays. The Groveland site is at the Youth Center, 18950 Hwy 120 on Thursdays from 7 AM to 7 PM. Individuals can select the site location when making their appointment at www.lhi.care/covidtesting or by calling 888-634-1123. More details, including Calaveras testing dates, are in our events calendar here.

State’s Blueprint To Reopen: As reported here Tuolumne is in the Orange Tier a less restrictive tier than Calaveras which is in the Red Tier. The State’s Framework for the week ending March 20 was a 3.3 Case Rate per 100,000 population and a 1.6% Test Positivity Rate. Calaveras had a 6.5 Case Rate and a 3% Test Positivity Rate. The metrics will update tomorrow. Tuolumne County Interim Public Health Officer Dr. Eric Sergienko gave an update on tier changes on Saturday, April 3, here. The state’s Friday update of the Travel Advisory is here. Changes in public gathering rules are in the April 2 news story here.

County/Date

Tier Color Active

Cases New Cases

Total Cases COVID

Deaths Amador 4/5 39 25 1,701 39 Calaveras 4/5 18 5 2,023 51 Mariposa 4/5 5 1 411 7 Mono 4/5 18 1 1,008 4 Stanislaus 4/5 599 108 53,074 1,004 Tuolumne 4/5 12 1 4,044 62 For other county-level statistics view our page here.